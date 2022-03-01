Varanasi | Jagran News Desk: Vishvas News, the country's leading fact-checking website, is once again reaching out to voters of Varanasi with the campaign 'Sach Ke Saathi: Assembly Elections 2022'. On Wednesday, voters of Varanasi will be given special training in fact-checking. Earlier also, a similar event was organized on February 25.

Jagran Group's fact-checking website 'Vishvas News' is training voters to identify and stop fake news, propaganda and rumours spreading in elections through an online workshop. 'Vishvas' News, through this campaign, is working to increase media literacy and awareness among people against rumors and misleading information. This campaign, which runs from February 15 to March 5, 2022, has already reached the voters of Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Punjab before Varanasi.

In the 'Sach Ke Saathi' campaign, along with fact-checkers, you will be exposed to top experts related to elections, medicine and education. Chief Electoral Officer of Goa, Kunal (IAS), Senior Gastroenterologist and Founder President of Panchganga Foundation, Dr. Hemant Gupta, Professor Rakesh Pandey, Department of Psychology, BHU, Dr. Gyan Prakash Mishra, Mass Communication, BHU, Gurmeet Kaur, Principal of Sunbeam School. and Asst. of Sudhakar PG College. Professor Dr Dimple Gupta will also join the workshop. To join this campaign in the program, you can register by visiting the Vishvas News website (www.vishvasnews.com).

