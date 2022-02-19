Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: One can easily stop the fake news from going viral on social media by first identifying it as such. But the common voter is not able to differentiate between fake news and truthful information, the correct news.

“Think twice before forwarding any message,” Trilochan Shastri, the founder of ADR said. He was interacting with the voters of Lucknow on Saturday as part of the 'Sach Ke Saathi: Assembly Election 2022' campaign by Vishvas News, India's leading fact checking website. He said in this special program that the ADR analyses the affidavits of the candidates and brings them to the public, so that the voters can select the good and true candidates and subsequently vote them in.



In this special webinar of 'Vishvas News', Professor Dr. Nishant Verma of King George Medical University said that many times patients who fall for fake news come to him. “For this, we explain by giving examples of previous patients. Never start treatment on your own by relying on viral news related to health. Do consult your doctor for this,” he said.

Mukul Srivastava, head of Mass Communication Department of Lucknow University, said that one must not blindly believe the information coming on the Internet. “If fake news is to be stopped, then everyone must use their common sense. Most of the fake information can be stopped with common sense,” he said.

Ghazanfar Abbas, Head of Study Hall College, told the participants that digital illiteracy leads to more influx of fake news. “So there is a need to make people aware,” he added.

At the same time, National PG College Principal Devendra Singh said that social media has become like a university. “People blindly believe in this. Don't do that. Not every message that comes on social media or on your mobile is true. Do check it out,” he said.



While conducting the webinar, fact checker Sharad Prakash Asthana and Pragya Shukla of Vishwas News gave detailed information about the fact checking tools.

Before Lucknow, such an event has been organized by Vishwas News in Kanpur and Chandigarh too. Vishvas News is training voters through online workshops to identify and stop the fake news, propaganda and rumours being spread in the elections. Vishvas News through this campaign is working to increase media literacy and awareness among people against rumors and misleading information.

Under Vishvas News' campaign 'Sach Ke Saathi: Assembly Election 2022', the voters of Lucknow will be given fact-checking training on Sunday. Along with this, an appeal will also be made to them to vote.

In the webinar on Sunday, ADR member Sudhir Pal, Amity School of Communication Director Dr. Sanjay Johri, Career Medical College Professor Dr. Ashish Verma, Modern Girls College of Professional Studies' Mass Com Head Prof. Sunaina Asthana and Supreme Court lawyer Sanjay Kumar will be answering the questions of the participants as experts.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma