Varanasi | Jagran News Desk: Assembly elections are being held in five states of the country including Uttar Pradesh. In this election campaign, along with the challenges of COVID-19 stoked by the spread of the Omicron variant, false and misleading information is also going viral. ‘Sach Ke Saathi’ campaign by Vishvas News is working towards helping you identify which news and videos are true and which are wrong.

Vishvas News, the country's leading fact-checking website, is reaching Varanasi on Friday as part of the campaign 'Sach Ke Saathi: Assembly Election 2022'. 'Vishvas News' strongly appeals to its readers to vote by being wary of rumors and taking care of health. This campaign, which runs from February 15 to March 5, 2022, has already reached the voters of Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Punjab before Varanasi.

In the 'Sach Ke Saathi' campaign, along with fact-checkers, top experts related to elections, medicine and education will interact with you. Rakesh Pandey, Professor, Department of Psychology, BHU, Dr. Gyan Prakash Mishra, BHU Mass Communication, Dr. Hemant Gupta, Senior Gastroenterologist and Founder President of Panchganga Foundation, and Gurpreet Kaur, Principal, Sunbeam English School will be present as experts in the program. Pratyush Ranjan and Ashish Mahrishi will conduct the program.

Vishvas News, the fact-checking website of Dainik Jagran Group, is training voters to identify and stop the fake news, propaganda and rumors spreading in the elections through an online workshop. 'Vishvas' News through this campaign is working to increase media literacy and awareness among people against rumors and misleading information. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting the Vishvas News website (www.vishvasnews.com).

Vishvas News will organize the final event of 'Sach Ke Saathi: Assembly Elections 2022' on 2nd March for the voters of Varanasi again. In this also training will be given to identify and prevent fake news, propaganda and rumours.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan