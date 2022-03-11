Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued their successful run by registering a thumping victory in 4 out of 5 states including Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh where Assembly elections were held. Though BJP's win in Uttar Pradesh indicates the rising popularity of Yogi Adityanath, the massive victory in the other 3 states still rides on the Modi wave.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP has created a record for winning two elections consecutively, which was never happened in the hill state's 21-year-long history. However, BJP's record win in Uttarakhand came at the cost of incumbent chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who lost from the Khatima seat. With Dhami losing the elections, now BJP has started looking for a suitable CM candidate for the hill state.

Incumbent Chief Minister Dhami lost to Congress' Bhuvan Chand Kapri in the Khatima Assembly constituency. While Kapdi garnered 44,479 votes, Dhami could manage 37,425 votes.

Among the several names that are doing the rounds in Uttarakhand's political circles, Union Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt, has emerged as a frontrunner for the coveted post. Bhatt, a Lok Sabha member from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, is a senior BJP leader who was a member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly before the formation of Uttarakhand. He was elected twice to the Uttarakhand Assembly -- in 2002 and 2012 -- and became a member of the Lok Sabha in 2019. In July last year, he was made the Minister of State for Defence.

A senior BJP functionary in Uttarakhand, as quoted by news agency IANS, said that the search for the next Chief Minister has started and several names are doing the rounds after Dhami's loss. Names of former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni are also doing the rounds in the party circles. Baluni, however, has an edge over Nishank, who was dropped from Narendra Modi's Cabinet last year.

Among the MLAs, the names of ministers in the previous Uttarakhand government -- Satpal Singh Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat -- are also doing the rounds. The party leaders, however, do not rule out the possibility of a surprise.

"There is always the possibility that the central leadership may spring a surprise by making someone else the Chief Minister instead of the political heavyweights whose names are doing the rounds," a party leader said as quoted by IANS.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan