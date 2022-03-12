Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: With uncertainty prevailing over Pushkar Singh Dhami's return to the chief minister's post following his defeat in the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, speculation began once again in the media here about who might replace him. Dhami has lost Uttarakhand Assembly elections from his own Khatima constituency despite BJP's thumping victory in the state.

At least half a dozen names have begun doing the rounds as Dhami's likely replacement, including Chaubattakhal MLA Satpal Maharaj, Srinagar Garhwal MLA Dhan Singh Rawat, former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who did not contest the polls this time, and Didihat legislator Bishan Singh Chufal.

Meanwhile, Trivendra Singh Rawat categorically ruled himself out of the race, saying that had he been in the race, he would have contested the polls. Names of former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni are also afloat.

However, a section of BJP leaders is of the view that the assembly polls were contested in the name of Dhami. So, the party should continue with Dhami, instead of going for yet another face, they say.

Soon after the poll results were out on March 10, Champawat MLA Kailash Gehtori said he was ready to vacate his seat for Dhami because if he is made the chief minister, he would be required to win from a seat. Apart from Gahatodia, Kapkot MLA Suresh Gadiya also extended his support to the chief minister and offered to give up his seat for him.

Now today, four more MLAs have offered to give their seats for Dhami in the hill state. "After Champawat MLA Kailash Gahatodi and Kapkot MLA Suresh Gadiya, four more BJP MLAs have now offered to give up their seats for acting CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Half a dozen MLAs are ready to leave their seats for the CM," BJP's state media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said as quoted by ANI.

The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, bagging 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly. This is the first time in Uttarakhand's 21-year-long history that a party has won two consecutive elections.



