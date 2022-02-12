Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that the policies are being made just for two industrialists who are friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the 'Uttarakhandi Swabhiman' rally in Khatima, the Congress leader slammed the Central government for making the budget that offers nothing for the poor, farmers, middle class, small and medium businessmen.

"Policies of the entire country are going on just for two industrialists who are friends of the PM Narendra Modi. When the Budget comes, it offers nothing for the poor, farmers, middle class, small & medium businessmen - they're nation's spine," said Vadra.

"After demonetisation, GST was imposed. Then came Corona. Small traders suffered the most. Whereas these people are the ones who give employment. No one is Ambani or Adani. Tell me, why did they not give you a job, why is there inflation today, but these people come in front of you and talk about religion. What kind of religion is this? The religion of the leader is the development of the people", she said.

"If they had worked for you, then there would have been a health facility for COVID. People would have got employment. There is talent and resources in this region. But there is no employment. Why so?," she added.

She further said that all the BJP leaders and including the Uttarakhand Chief Minister and the Prime Minister are only thinking about their own development. "What is the biggest duty of a political leader? Serving the people, their development. Today all BJP leaders - starting from your CM to the country's PM - are only thinking about their own development. Nobody is thinking about you," she said.

Vadra said that the people of the state are migrating out of here for jobs because there is no employment in Uttarakhand. "Why are people forced to migrate out of Uttarakhand for jobs? Because there is no employment generation here. Every section of society is suffering, but the Prime Minister is not ready to listen to their Mann Ki Baat," said Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Khatima.

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his claim that Congress spread COVID-19 last year by encouraging migrants to return to their home states, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The PM said that Congress helped them (migrant workers) and spread Corona across the nation by doing politics. They were walking on roads, no facilities for them. Would we have left them just like that? Were we doing politics? We were doing our duty."

She further alleged that the BJP had said that they will buy votes in the last two nights. "This election is to provide freedom from unemployment. In the last five years, the age of children has passed. But people did not get employment. BJP says it will buy votes in the last two nights. Are people of Khatima for sale? I want to ask people whether you will support the son of the poor or not," she said.

"Tell how many youths got employment in five years. Raise your hands What is the biggest problem in your state? Employment, inflation and farmers' problems. These are the three problems, aren't they?" added Vadra.

The polling for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan