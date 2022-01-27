Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: In a major setback to Congress ahead of February 14 Uttarakhand Assembly polls, former party state chief Kishore Upadhyaya joined BJP today in Dehradun. As per media reports, Upadhyaya could contest the Assembly polls from the Tehri constituency on a BJP ticket.

"I have joined BJP with the spirit of taking Uttarakhand forward. You should ask Congress why such a situation has risen", Kishore Upadhyay said after joining BJP.

Earlier in the day, Congress expelled Kishore Upadhyay for "anti-party activities". He was removed from the primary membership of the Congress party for six years. Upadhyay was earlier removed from all posts in disciplinary action.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) in a letter on January 26 had written: "Since you had been indulging in anti-party activities despite several warnings, so you are hereby expelled from the primary membership of Congress party for six years with immediate effect."

Earlier, Congress released its third list of candidates for the polls which did not mention the name of Upadhyay following which speculations started that the former Uttarakhand Congress chief could join the BJP. As per sources, Upadhyay wanted the revocation of suspension from all party posts. He had conveyed this to Congress leadership too.

Meanwhile, in another key change days ahead of the crucial Uttarakhand Assembly Elections on February 14, Congress changed the seat of former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Singh Rawat who will now contest the election from Lalkuwa, instead of Ramnagar. The Congress yesterday released its third list of candidates in which the party has changed the seat of Harish Singh Rawat and four other leaders. Mahender Pal Singh has been fielded from Ramnagar.

The change has been done after the crisis within the party due to infighting among the leaders, as one of the working presidents of Uttarakhand Congress Ranjeet Rawat was uncomfortable with the Candidature of Harish Rawat from Ramnagar Assembly Constituency. Notably, Congress has given the ticket to the daughter of Harish Rawat, Anupama Rawat from Hardwar Rural constituency defying its own policy of 'one seat, one family'.

In the third list of candidates released by Congress, the following are the candidates and their respective seats: Harish Rawat (Lalkuwa), Om Gopal Rawat (Narendranagar), Gaurav Chaudhary (Doiwala), Ravi Bahadur (Jwalapur-SC), Yashpal Rana (Roorkee), Anupama Rawat (Hardwar Rural), Kesar Singh Rawat (Chaubattakhal), Ranjit Rawat (Salt), Mahesh Sharma (Kaladhungi), Mahender Pal Singh (Ramnagar).

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan