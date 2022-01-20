Dehradun | Jagran Elections Desk: The Bhartiya Janta Party has released its first list of candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022, on Thursday. BJP has announced the names of candidates for 59 out of the total 70 seats. Chief Minster Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest from the Khatima constituency in the upcoming polls while Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik will contest from Haridwar.

The 1st list includes the names of the following ministers:

Madan Kaushik from Haridwar Dr Dhan Singh Rawat from Srinagar Satoal Maharaj from Chaubattakhal Bishen Singh Chufal from Didihat Arvind Pandey from Gadarpur Saurabh Bahugna from Sitarganj Swami Yatishranand from Haridwar Rural Subodh Uniyal from Narendra Nagar Pritam Singh Panwar from Dhanualti Ganesh Joshi from Mussoorie Rajkumar from Purola Bharat Singh Choudhary from Rudraprayag Mahendra Bhatt from Badrinath Naveen Dumka from all Kuan Bashindhar Bhagat from Kaladhungi Suresh Rathor from Jwalapur Pradeep Batra from Roorkee Adesh Chauhan from Ranipur Bhel Pranav Singh Chauhan from Khanpur Diwan Singh Bisht from Ramnagar

See the full list of candidates here:

UttarakhandElections2022

BJP announces names of candidates for 59 out of the total 70 seats.



CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from Khatima

Earlier, Col Vijay Rawat (retd), the younger brother of India's late first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat joined the BJP on January 19. Col Rawat joined BJP in the presence of CM Dhami, state in-charge and BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam and Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik.

"I'm grateful to have been given the opportunity to join BJP. My father was with BJP after retiring & now I've gotten a chance. PM Modi's vision & thinking is very wise & futuristic," said Colonel Vijay Rawat after joining the party.

Prior to that, Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed his unwillingness to contest the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022. In the letter to BJP president JP Nadda, Rawat said: "Leadership has changed in the state and the party got a youth leader Pushkar Singh Dhami. In the changed political scenario, I should not contest the 2022 Assembly polls."

Elections in Uttarakhand will start on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha