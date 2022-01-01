Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly Polls this year, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a Free Mobile Tablet scheme for Class 10 and Class 12 students on Saturday. "During the Corona period, children had to face lots of difficulties in taking online classes. Keeping in mind the problems that the children faced, tablets are being given to them by the government,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in an event in Dehradun on Saturday.

He said that all possible efforts are being made by the state government for the qualitative improvement of education in the state. "Virtual classes are being run in 500 schools of the state under digital learning. These services will soon be started in 600 other schools also. 1,418 smart classes are being set up in 709 government schools of the state, this work will be completed by January 15, 2022", he added.

As per the government data, nearly 2 lakh 65 thousand students of Class 10 and 12 of degree colleges and state schools will get benefit from this scheme.

राज्य के 2 लाख 65 हजार विद्यार्थियों को टैबलेट खरीद हेतु ₹12000 ट्रान्सफर करने के साथ ही 'उत्तराखण्ड डिजिटल शिक्षा क्रांति' की शुरुआत। pic.twitter.com/x0WLhSLLgR — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 1, 2022

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed free tablets to 100 girl students of the Government Girls Inter College of Dehradun's Rajpur Road on Saturday. The Chief Minister also announced that an auditorium would be built at Government Girls Inter College, Rajpur Road.

Rs 12,000 given to students by Direct Benefit Transfer: State Govt

A government official told news agency ANI that Rs 12,000 were given to 1 lakh 59 thousand Class 10 and 12 students across the state via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for buying tablets.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people that vigilance is necessary to protect one against the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. He said that everyone must follow the appropriate COVID-19 behaviour. "All preparations have been made by the government to protect against corona, but vigilance is very important to prevent it", CM Dhami said.

