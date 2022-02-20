Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: Days before the results for the crucial Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022 are declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Congress leader Harish Singh Rawat has said he will request Sonia Gandhi to decide over the party's Chief Ministerial face.

"Congress party is going to form the government in Uttarakhand. People have voted for development. This development (voting) has happened in favour of Congress. Knowing this, the Bharatiya Janata Party is tense and anxious. It clearly shows that BJP is going to lose elections in the state," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We will request our party president Sonia Gandhi to decide the CM. Our CM face will be the one whom people want (Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Mann Bhave)," the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister added.

Elections for the 70-member legislative assembly in Uttarakhand was held on February 14. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will count the votes on March 10.

Rawat's fresh remarks come day after he sparked a controvery by saying eithing he will become the "Chief Minister or sit at home." The 73-year-old, who is also a five-time MP, had served as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2014 to 2017.

"I cannot compromise at this point of time as there are not many options for me. I will either become the Chief Minister or prefer to sit at home," he said earlier this week.

"I can clearly see the Congress is winning the polls by getting 48 seats. There is a good fight in around six assembly seats. I would like to congratulate Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for saving BJP's respect as the party is going to get less than 20 seats in the elections."

Later, the BJP had hit back at Rawat, saying he does not have the patience to wait for the poll verdict and is building castles in the air.

"His impatience shows he entered the poll battle just to grab the chief minister's chair and has nothing to do with public concerns," party leader Manveer Chauhan said. "Even before the poll verdict is out, Rawat has begun to build castles in the air."

