Dehradun | Jagran Politics Desk: Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 scheduled to take place on February 14, it is difficult to fathom which political party will get the support of the working class in the poll-bound state. This working-class form a large base in Uttarakhand which influences the vote count. All political parties work hard to woo this electorate class which plays an important role in the elections.

About 22 per cent of the total electorate in Uttarakhand constitutes workers according to a Dainik Jagran report. Most of the workers in Uttarakhand are in government services with about 2.50 lakh employees in the government services of the state. The number of teachers and pensioners in Uttarakhand is around 60 thousand while the number of civic workers is also over 50 thousand.

Further, the number of UPNL (Uttarakhand Purvsainik Kalyan Nigam), PRD (Prantiya Raksha Da) home guard, and contract workers in the state is also more than 40 thousand. The total count of employees in Uttarakhand reaches around 4.50 lakhs. Even if six family members of each employee are added to the count, then the figure rises to around 18 lakhs.

In such a situation, the working class plays a vital role in deciding the power in Uttarakhand. Different schemes and policies are introduced by the government to cater to their demands. Some of the key issues faced by this section are pension-related problems and lack of equipment and infrastructure. There are different employee unions in the state which put forth their demands in front of the government. Here's what leaders of some of these unions have to say:

Arun Pandey, president of the State Employees Joint Council, said that the employees' unions always keep their point of view in front of the government regarding factual demands. When they are not listened to, then the path of agitation has to be adopted. There is no politics in this.

President of the Officer-Employee-Teacher Federation, Deepak Joshi said that the employees always take the path of agitation only on burning topics. This step also has to be taken when the governments do not listen to the employees. Where to vote is the discretion of every employee.

Sohan Singh Majila, General Secretary of the State Teachers Association said that teachers are a part of the society. They also have their own needs, their rights. Teachers always raise their voice on legitimate subjects with full facts. Pressure is also created on the same.

