Dehradun | Jagran Politics Desk: A month before the polling, the Congress on Saturday night released its first list of 53 candidates for the crucial Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022. However, the list does not include the names of former Chief Minister Harish Singh Rawat and Harak Singh Rawat, who joined the grand old party only on Friday.

Harish Rawat had contested the 2017 Uttarakhand elections from Haridwar-Rural and Kichcha assembly seats but had lost the polls.

As per the list, state party president Ganesh Godiyal will fight the polls from the Srinagar seat while Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Pritam Singh - who is also the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly - will contest from the Chakrata (ST) constituency.

Meanwhile, Yashpal Arya, a former Speaker in the state assembly, who had recently joined the Congress after quitting the BJP, has been fielded from his Bajpur-SC constituency.

Arya's son Sanjeev Arya has also been fielded from the Nainital (SC) assembly seat, which he quit after resigning from the BJP along with his father.

Sumit Hridayesh, the son of senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh who died in June last year, has been fielded from Haldwani assembly seat.

Elections will be held for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power back from the BJP in the hill state.

Manoj Rawat, the sitting MLA from Kedarnath assembly seat, has been fielded once again by the party.

Sitting MLA Mamta Rakesh has been fielded from her Bhagwanpur-SC assembly constituency.

The Congress has also fielded its sitting MLAs Furkan Ahmad from Pirankaliyar, Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin from Manglore, Karan Mahara from

Ranikhet, Govind Singh Kunjwal from Jageshwar and Adesh Singh Chauhan from Jaspur.

Surendra Singh Negi, a former MLA from Kotdwar assembly seat, has been fielded once again from the seat. Negi has been a former minister in the state. Jeet Ram has been fielded from Tharali (SC) seat, which he lost in the 2017 polls.

Malchand, who lost the 2017 assembly polls on a BJP ticket, has been fielded by the Congress this time from the same Purola (SC) seat.

Vijaypal Singh Sajwan, who had lost the Gangotri seat in 2017 assembly elections, has been fielded from the same constituency this time.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma