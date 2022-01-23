Dehradun | Jagran Politics Desk: Colonel (retd) Vijay Rawat, the younger brother of India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, on Sunday said that he will not contest assembly election in Uttarakhand which is slated to be held next month.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Colonel Rawat, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said he was asked by the party leaders to contest the polls which he has refused.

"I am not contesting the polls. I am interested only in serving the people of Uttarakhand," he said.

"My purpose behind joining the BJP was serving people and not holding an office or a post. During my 34 years in the Army I was transferred to different places. I didn't get a chance to serve people of my own state. Now that I am retired I can do that."

During his conversation with PTI, Colonel Rawat, who lives in Jaipur since his retirement, also said that Uttarakhand's tourism potential can be utilised for generating employment for locals at their homes and stop migration from the hills.

"With a growing tendency among people living in urban areas to take a break and spend a holiday in the unpolluted atmosphere of the hills, homestay facilities introduced by the state government have a huge employment generation potential," he said.

Speaking about his elder brother late General Bipin Rawat, he said that the CDS was very passionate about serving the people of Uttarakhand from outside politics.

"My elder brother had specific development plans ready for different areas of the state including Almora and Ranikhet," he told PTI, adding he doesn't want to talk about him much as thinking about his demise makes him distraught.

CDS Rawat and 13 others were killed in a helicopter crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 last year. On Wednesday, his younger brother Colonel Rawat joined the BJP ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma