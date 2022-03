New Delhi | Jagran Elections Desk: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) strikes an impressive majority in the 70-member legislative assembly in the Uttarakhand elections 2022. With this, BJP has made history by becoming the first political party to rule the state for two consecutive tenures since its formation in 2000. Although BJP has retained power in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from his constituency in Khatima. According to the Election Commission (EC) numbers, BJP won 47 seats, Congress 19, and Bahujan Samaj Party and Independent got 2 seats each.

Full list of winning candidates in the Uttarakhand Elections 2022:

Purola - Durgeshwar Lal (BJP)

Yamunotri - Sanjay Dobhal (IND)

Gangotri - Suresh Singh Chauhan (BJP)

Badrinath - Rajendra Singh Bhandari (INC)

Tharali - Bhupal Ram Tamta (BJP)

Karanprayag - Anil Nautiyal (BJP)

Kedarnath - Shaila Rani Rawat (BJP)

Rudraprayag - Bharat Singh Chaudhary (BJP)

Ghansali - Shakti Lal Shah (BJP)

Deoprayag - Vinod Kandari (BJP)

Narendranagar - Subodh Uniyal (BJP)

Pratap Nagar - Vikram Singh Negi (INC)

Tehri - Kishore Upadhyay (BJP)

Dhanolti - Pritam Singh Panwar (BJP)

Chakrata - Pritam Singh (INC)

Vikasnagar - Munna Singh Chauhan (INC)

Sahaspur - Sahdev Singh Pundir (BJP)

Dharampur - Vinod Chamoli (BJP)

Raipur - Umesh Sharma Kau (INC)

Rajpur Road - Khajan Das (BJP)

Dehradun Cantt. - Savita Kapoor (BJP)

Mussoorie - Ganesh Joshi (BJP)

Doiwala - Brij Bhushan Gairola (BJP)

Rishikesh - Prem Chandra Agarwal (BJP)

Haridwar - Madan Kaushik (BJP)

B.H.E.L Ranipur - Adesh Chauhan (BJP)

Jwalapur - Er. Ravi Bahadur (INC)

Bhagwanpur - Mamata Rakesh (INC)

Jhabrera - Virendra Kumar (INC)

Pirankaliyar - Furkan Ahmad (INC)

Roorkee - Pradeep Batra (BJP)

Khanpur - Umesh Kumar (IND)

Manglore - Sarwat Kareem Ansari (BSP)

Laksar - Shahzad (BSP)

Haridwar Rural - Anupama Rawat (INC)

Yamkeshwar - Renu Bisht (BJP)

Pauri - Rajkumar Pori (BJP)

Srinagar - Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat (BJP)

Chaubattakhal - Satpal Maharaj (BJP)

Lansdowne - Dileep Singh Rawat (BJP)

Kotdwar - Ritu Khanduri Bhushan (BJP)

Dharchula - Harish Singh Dhami (INC)

Didihat - Vishan Singh (BJP)

Pithoragarh - Mayukh Mahar (INC)

Gangolihat - Fakeer Ram (BJP)

Kapkote - Suresh Gariya (BJP)

Bageshwar - Chandan Ram Dass (BJP)

Dwarahat - Madan Singh Bisht (INC)

Salt - Mahesh Jeena (BJP)

Ranikhet - Pramod Nainwal (BJP)

Someshwar - Rekha Arya (BJP)

Almora - Manoj Tewari (INC)

Jageshwar - Mohan Singh (BJP)

Lohaghat - Khushal Singh Adhikari (INC)

Champawat - Kailash Chandra Gahtori (BJP)

LalKuwa - Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP)

Bhimtaal - Ram Singh Kaira (BJP)

Nainital - Sarita Arya (BJP)

Haldwani - Sumit Hridayesh (INC)

Kalabhungi - Banshidhar Bhagat (BJP)

Ramnagar - Diwan Singh Bisht (BJP)

Jaspur - Adesh Singh Chauhan (INC)

Kashipur - Trilok Singh Cheema (BJP)

Bajpur - Yashpal Arya (INC)

Gadarpur - Arvind Pandey (BJP)

Rudrapur - Shiv Arora (BJP)

Kichha - Tilak Raj Behar (INC)

Sitarganj - Saurabh Bahuguna (BJP)

Nanak Matta - Gopal Singh Rana (INC)

Khatima - Bhuwan Chandra Kapri (INC)

