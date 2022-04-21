Dehradun | Jagran Politics Desk: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost the 2022 assembly polls from the Khatima constituency, will contest the by-elections from the Champawat seat after sitting MLA Kailash Chandra Gahtori vacated his seat for the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to get elected to the 70-member legislative assembly.

Submitting his resignation to Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri at her official residence in Yamuna colony, Gahtori said he quit to allow the "young leader" to work full term to meet the expectations of the central leadership.

"Six months ago, poll analysts were not giving the BJP more than 20 seats in the assembly polls. But the chief minister worked hard and people gave 47 out of 70 assembly seats to the party," Gahotri was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"It was no less than a miracle. It was possible because of Dhami's young leadership. I thought he deserves a full five-year term to meet the expectations of the party's central leadership from him and so I vacated my seat," Gahotri added.

Gahtori's resignation - submitted in presence of state BJP chief Madan Kaushik and Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Chandan Ram Das - has been accepted by Khanduri.

Later, Dhami thanked Gahtori for vacating his seat and said it would be an honour for him to contest by-elections from Champawat. He also assured Gahtori and the people of Champawat that no stone will be left unturned for the development of the region.

The BJP had sealed a historic second consecutive term in Uttarakhand by winning 47 seats in the 2022 assembly polls. Although Dhami lost his own Khatima seat to Congress leader Bhuvan Chandra Kapri, the BJP had decided to repose faith in him, allowing him to continue as the Chief Minister.

Dhami now needs to win the by-elections from Champawat to continue as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. If he fails to get elected to the Uttarakhand legislative assembly within six months, he may have to resign from his position.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma