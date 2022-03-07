Dehradun | Jagran Politics Desk: Will Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retain power in Uttarakhand or Congress spring a surprise? Light on all these questions would be thrown on Monday once exit poll results are declared after 6.30 pm. Polling for the 70-member legislative assembly in Uttarakhand was held on February 14 and a voter turnout of 49.24 per cent was recorded.

Assembly elections in Uttarakhand have always been a tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. In the previous elections in 2017, the saffron party had swept the polls, winning 57 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, bagged just 11 seats while the Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) failed to open its account.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma