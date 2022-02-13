Dehradun | Jagran Politics Desk: The polling for the 70-member legislative assembly in Uttarakhand will be held on February 14 while the Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare the fate of the candidates on March 10, along with the results of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

This year, the voting would be held between 8 am and 6 pm, instead of 7 am to 5 pm, across 11,447 polling booths. According to the top poll body, more than 81 lakh people will decide the fate of 632 candidates - 564 male and 62 female.

Here's a look at the 70 assembly constituencies spread across 13 districts where polling would be held on February 14 in Uttarakhand:

- Uttarkashi:

Purola, Yamunotri, Gangotri

- Chamoli:

Badrinath, Tharali, Karnprayag

- Rudraprayag:

Rudraprayag, Kedarnath

- Tehri Garhwal:

Ghanshali, Deoprayag, Narendranagar, Pratapnagar, Tehri, Dhanolti

- Dehradun:

Chakrata, Vikasnagar, Sahaspur, Dharampur, Raipur, Rajpur Road, Dehradun Cantt, Mussoorie, Doiwala, Rishikesh

- Haridwar:

Haridwar, BHEL Ranipur, Jwalapur, Bhagwanpur, Jhabrera, Pirankaliyar, Roorkee, Khanpur, Manglore, Laksar, Haridwar Rural

- Pauri Garhwal:

Yamkeshwar, Pauri, Srinagar, Chaubattakhal, Lansdowne, Kotdwar

- Pithoragarh:

Dharchula, Didihat, Pithoragarh, Gangolihat

- Bageshwar:

Kapkote, Bageshwar

- Almora:

Dwarahat, Salt, Ranikhet, Someshwar, Almora, Jageshwar

- Champawat:

Lohaghat, Champawat

- Nainital:

Lalkuan, Bhimtal, Nainital, Haldwani, Kaladhungi, Ramnagar

- Udham Singh Nagar:

Jaspur, Kashipur, Bajpur, Gadarpur, Rudrapur, Kichha, Sitarganj, Nanak matta, Khatima

In the previous elections in 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had returned to power in Uttarakhand, winning a thumping majority of 57 seats while the Congress got just 11 seats.

The BJP under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami remains confident that it would be able to retain power in the state. "There is no competition from the Opposition as they are busy fighting among themselves. They are clashing among themselves," said Dhami while attacking the Congress for "not being able to put up a fight against the incumbent government."

"Elect a government which can work in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that we will work for the development of Uttarakhand," Dhami added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma