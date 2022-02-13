Tehri | Jagran News Desk: The polling for the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022 will take place on February 14. Tehri Garhwal is an important district where polling would be held on Monday. With a population of 6.18 lakh, the district consists of six assembly seats - Ghansali, Narendranagar, Devprayag, Tehri, Pratapnagar, and Dhanaulti.

Tehri Garhwal is divided into two subdivisions: Kirti Nagar and Tehri-Pratap Nagar. It has a s*x ration of 1,078 females for every 1,000 males, and a literacy rate of 75.1 per cent.

Tehri Garhwal Polling Date 2022: 14 February 2022

Tehri Date of Counting: 10 March 2022

Tehri Garhwal Polling Time: The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm.

Tehri Garhwal Assembly Constituency 2022

Ghansali

The Ghansali seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand a northern state of India and its current MLA is Shakti Lal Shah of BJP. For this year, the list of candidates fielded are - Dhani Lal Shah from Congress, Vijay Prakash from AAP, Shakti Lal Shah from BJP.

Devprayag

Devprayag is among the 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand whose current MLA is Vinod Kandari from BJP. For this year, the list of candidates fielded are Uttam Singh from AAP, Mantri Prasad Naithani from INC and Vinod Kandari from BJP.

Narendranagar

Subodh Uniyal of BJP is the current MLA of this assembly seat. For this year, the list of candidates fielded are Om Gopal from INC, Pushpa Rawat from AAP and Subodh Uniyal BJP.

Pratapnagar

Pratapnagar is one of the 70 assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand with Vijay Singh Panwar of BJP as the current MLA. For this year, the list of candidates fielded are Sagar Singh Bhandari from AAP, Vijay Singh Panwar from BJP and Vikram Singh Negi from INC

Tehri

Dhan Singh Negi of BJP is the current MLA of this assembly seat. For this year, the list of candidates fielded are Dhan Singh Negi from INC, Kishore Upadhyay from BJP and Trilok Singh Negi from AAP.

Dhanaulti

Independent candidate Pritam Singh Panwar is the current MLA of this assembly seat. For this year, the list of candidates are Amendra Bisht from AAP, Jot Singh Bisht from INC and Pritam Singh Panwar.

