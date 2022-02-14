Uttarakhand Election 2022 Voting Today LIVE Updates: In the previous elections in 2017, the BJP had won 57 out of a total of 70 seats in Uttarakhand. (file image)

Dehradun | Jagran Politics Desk: The fate of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttarakhand will be decided on Monday as the polling for the 70-member legislative assembly spread across 13 districts is held in the hilly state. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that 632 candidates, including 152 Independents, are in the fray this year, adding that 81.72 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

It should be noted that the polling will be held between 8 pm to 6 pm this time. In the previous elections in 2017, the BJP had won 57 out of a total of 70 seats in Uttarakhand limiting Congress to just 11. Two seats, on the other hand, had gone to Independents.

Here are the LIVE Updates from polling for Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022:

9:30 hours: Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada casts his vote at a polling booth in Shahjahanpur.

9:17 hours: All our schemes have provided a shield for the people of Uttarakhand; the public knows very well who can work for the development of the state. I'm sure that the Uttarakhand public will bring BJP on 60+ seats: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, in Khatima.

9:05 hours: Uttarakhand CM and BJP candidate from Khatima, Pushkar Singh Dhami casts his vote at a polling booth in the constituency.

9:03 hours: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP candidate from Khatima, arrives at a polling booth in the constituency.

8:43 hours: We're present on booth nos. 141, 142, 143, 144. All teams deployed, EVMs are up and running. Arrangements have been done, as per ECI's guidelines, agents of different political parties have also verified, says Jagdamba Prasad, Sector Magistrate in Dehradun.

8:21 hours: In Uttarakhand, the EC has set up 11,697 polling booths. It will be the fifth assembly election to be held in the hill state after its creation in 2000.

8:04 hours: Voting for Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022 begins.

7:43 hours: Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those whose are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy, tweets PM Modi.

7:35 hours: Also Read - Assembly Elections 2022: Uttarakhand, Goa to go to polls on Monday, stage set for 55 seats in 2nd phase of polling in UP

7:15 hours: In Uttarakhand, the voting will be held between 8 pm to 6 pm this time.

7:00 hours: Visual from Khalsa National Balika Inter College in Haldwani.

6:55 hours: According to the EC, the fates of 632 candidates, including 152 Independents, will be decided on Monday.

6:45 hours: The polling for Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022 will be held on Monday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma