New Delhi/Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: Uttarakhand assembly elections will be conducted within a single phase, on February 14, 2022, Election Commission of India announced in New Delhi on Saturday. All 5 state polls will be completed in a total seven phases, Election Commission announced on Saturday.

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat is the face of Congress party’s election campaign in the Uttarakhand assembly polls. However, the party so far has not announced a Chief Ministerial candidate. In 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly Polls, Harish Rawat had lost both Haridwar Rural and Kichha seats.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party will also make its debut in Uttarakhand. AAP had named its chief ministerial face last August, retired Army colonel Ajay Kothiyal.

The sitting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was designated to take the central role inside Dehradun’s Chief Minister’s Office in July, 2021. Dhami had become Uttarakhand’s third Chief Minister in nearly four months, becoming the final face of reported infightings within BJP in Uttarakhand ahead of the assembly elections.

Apart from Aam Aadmi Party, neither the BJP nor the Congress have announced their Chief Ministerial faces in the state of Uttarakhand as of present.

Uttarakhand state assembly: What is the current status?

The BJP currently holds majority in the 70-seats big Uttarakhand state assembly with 57 seats. The Congress has 11 seats in the state assembly while Bahujan Samaj Party has 3 seats in the state.

Following is the complete schedule for Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Withdrawal of nomination: January 31

Polling date: February 14

The results of Uttarakhand assembly polls will be announced on March 10, 2022.

