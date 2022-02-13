Dehradun | Jagran Politics Desk: The Nainital district consists of six assembly constituencies - Bhimtal, Haldwani, Kaladhungi, Lalkuan, Nainital (SC), and Ramnagar - where polling is scheduled to take place on February 14 between 8 am to 6 pm this year, instead of 7 am to 5 pm due to coronavirus-induced restrictions. The results will be declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 10.

Here's everything you need to know about the six assembly constituencies in Nainital:

1. Bhimtal:

Independent candidate Ram Singh Kaira had won in Bhimtal in the 2017 Uttarakhand assembly elections. He had defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Govind Singh Bisht by 3,446 votes. This time, Kaira has joined the BJP and will contest against Congress' Dan Singh Bhandari, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Kumar Pandey and Bahujan Samaj Party's Bhuwan Chandra Arya.

2. Haldwani:

Congress' Indira Hridayesh had defeated BJP's Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela by 6,557 votes in Haldwani in 2017 polls. This time, Congress has fielded Sumit Hridayesh after Indira passed away last year in December. Sumit is up against BJP's Dr Jogender Pal Singh Rautela, BSP's Jitendra Singh and AAP's Samit Tikkoo.

3. Kaladhungi:

Kaladhungi seat was won by BJP's Banshidhar Bhagat in 2017 who had defeated Congress' Prakash Joshi by over 20,000 votes. This time, Bhagat will face a challenge from Congress' Mahesh Chandra, BSP's Sunder Lal Arya and AAP's Manju Tiwari.

4. Lalkuan:

Lalkuan is a key seat that is currently being held by BJP leader Naveen Chandra Dumka. In 2017, he had defeated Congress' Harish Chandra Durgapal by more than 27,000 votes. However, the BJP has fielded Dr Mohan Singh Bisht this time against Congress' Harish Rawat, AAP's Chandra Sekhar Pandey and BSP's Prithvipal Singh Rawat.

5. Nainital (SC):

The BJP under Sanjiv Arya had won the Nainital (SC) assembly seat in 2017. Sanjiv had defeated Congress' Sarita Arya by 7,247 votes. However, Sanjiv later switched to Congress and has been fielded from Nainital (SC) only. He is up against BJP candidate Sarita Arya, AAP's Hem Chandra Arya and BSP's Rajkamal Sonkar.

6. Ramnagar:

Diwan Singh Bisht of BJP had won the Ramnagar assembly seat in 2017 by beating Congress' Ranjeet Rawat by 8,611 votes. Bisht will once again fight from Ramnagar and will compete against Congress' Mahendra Singh Pal, BSP's Hem Chandra Bhatt and AAP's Shishupal Singh Rawat.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma