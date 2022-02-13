Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: The state of Uttarakhand is set to go to polls on February 14. The Haridwar region has a total of eleven seats and the electoral trend since recent years suggests that the party which sweeps Haridwar, ends up winning the state too. Among world’s major spiritual centres, Haridwar’s significance has been kept within the electoral kitty of both Congress and BJP well since the state of Uttarakhand came into being. While BJP is running strong in the holy state despite frequent replacements of Chief Ministers, Congress too is in the fray in Uttarakhand with Harish Rawat leading from the front. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking to expand its footprint in Uttarakhand too with party leaders stoking strong hopes of leaving a mark this election.

There are a total of eleven assembly segments in Haridwar region, namely, Haridwar, BHEL Ranipur, Jwalapur, Bhagwanpur, Jhabrera, Piran Kaliyar, Roorkee, Khanpur, Manglaur, Laksar and Haridwar rural.

Haridwar Rural

Among the most important seats that will have all the eyeballs on March 10, is Haridwar rural. In an electoral development that had shocked many, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress heavyweight Harish Rawat had lost the seat to Swai Yatishwaranad of BJP by a margin of over 12,000 votes in 2017. Rawat, who is also leading the election campaign of Congress party in Uttarakhand will not contest from Haridwar Rural. His daughter Anupama Rawat will contest from here. She will face sitting BJP MLA Swami Yatishwaranand and AAP’s Naresh Sharma.

Haridwar

The seat is held by Madan Kaushik of BJP since 2002. A four-term MLA since 2002 from Haridwar, Kaushik is facing Satpal Brahmachari of Congress, whereas BSP has fielded Charan Singh Saini from the seat. Kaushik had won over 65 per cent vote share in 2017 assembly polls and is looking to continue his winning streak for record fifth time from Haridwar.

BHEL Ranipur

BJP’s Adesh Chauhan currently holds the BHEL Ranipur seat which he had won in 2017 by a margin of over 22,000 votes defeating Congress’s Ambrish Kumar. The seat is yet to elect a non-BJP MLA since its inception. BJP has once again fielded Adesh Chauhan, whereas Congress has given the ticket to Rajveer Singh Chauhan. Aam Aadmi Party’s Prashant Rai is also in the electoral fray from BHEL Ranipur.



Jwalapur



Suresh Rathor of BJP is the sitting MLA from Jwalapur vidhan sabha seat. Rathor had defeated S.P. Singh Engineer of Congress by 4788 votes in 2017. BJP has again given the ticket to the sitting MLA Suresh Rathor whereas Congress has fielded Barkha Rani from Jwalapur. AAP’s Mamata Singh is also in the fray to get elected from Jwalapur.



Bhagwanpur



The seat is considered a stronghold of Mamta Rakesh of Congress party. However, Mamta Rakesh had struggled hard last time to keep her family stronghold as she was trailing during many rounds of vote count in 2017. She had managed to keep the seat by a margin of 2513 votes. Congress has fielded Mamta Prakash again whereas BJP’s candidate from the seat is Master Satya Pal. AAP has fielded Prem Singh from Bhagwanpur.



Jhabrera

Deshraj Karnwal is the sitting MLA from Jhabrera. In 2017, Karnwal had defeated Congress party’s Rajpal Singh with a margin of 2253 votes. Virender Kumar Jati is Congress candidate from Jhabrera. Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Raju Viratiya from Jhabrera. BJP has replaced Deshraj Karnwal with Rajpal Singh from Jhabrera vidhan sabha seat.

Piran Kaliyar

Congress’s Furkan Ahmad is the sitting MLA from Piran Kaliyar vidhan sabha seat that he had won by defeating BJP’s Jaibhagwan by a margin of 1349 votes in 2017. Congress has kept the seat since its inception. The grand old party has once again given the ticket to Furkan Ahmed. BJP’s Munish Kumar Saini is locked in an intense battle with Furkan Ahmad from Piran Kaliyar. AAP has fielded Shadab Alam from the seat.

Roorkee

Former Congress veteran Pradeep Batra had joined BJP and was elected from Roorkee on a BJP ticket in 2017. He had defeated Congress’ Suresh Chand Jain by a margin of over 12,000 votes. Pradeep Batra is looking to get elected from Roorkee for second consecutive term on a BJP ticket. Congress has fielded Yashpal Rana from Roorkee. Making the contest effectively a triangular one, AAP has fielded Naresh Prince from Roorkee.

Khanpur

BJP’s Kunwar Parnav Singh Champion is the sitting MLA from Khanpur who had defeated BSP’s Mufti Riyasat Ali with a margin of 13735 votes. BJP has replaced Parnav Singh Champion with his wife Kunwarani Devyani. She will face Subhash Choudhary of Congress and Manorama Tyagi of Aam Aadmi Party.

Manglaur

Maglaur seat is currently held by Qazi Mohammad Mohiuddin of Congress party. He had defeated Sarwat Kareem Ansari of BSP with a margin of 2668 votes in 2017. Congress has fielded Qazi Mohammad Mohiuddin’s son, Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin from Mangalur. He faces Dinesh Pawar of BJP and Navneet Rathi of AAP.



Laksar



The seat is currently held by Sanjay Gupta of BJP. In 2017, Sanjay Gupta of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Haji Taslim Ahmed from Indian National Congress with a margin of 1604 votes. Sanjay Gupta of BJP faces Dr Antriksh Sain of Congress party this time.

