New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Badrinath is an assembly constituency that comes under the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Back in the year 2017, Mahendra Bhatt of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won this crucial seat by defeating Rajendra Singh Bhandari of Congress with a margin of just 5,634 votes. This time, polling is set to take place in the state on February 14.

The Badrinath Assembly constituency is a part of the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency region in the state. While BJP’s Mahendra Bhatt won with a margin of 5,634 votes, Bharat Singh Kunwar of the Communist Party of India (CPI) stood at number three. Bharat Singh Kunwar got 23,023, while Mukesh Lal of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got 1,652 votes and stood at number four.

Date of polling, date of counting, and poll timings:

Badrinath Date of Polling: Monday, 14 February 2022

Badrinath Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Polling Time: The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm

List of Candidates in 2022- Badrinath

Congress: Rajendra Singh Bhandari

BJP: Mahendra Bhatt

AAP: Bhagwati Prasad Mandoli

BSP: Mukesh Koshwal

A total of 70 members will be elected in the Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022. BJP is going to witness a whole new level of competition as opponent parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BSP, and Congress are set to give BJP a tough competition.

Uttarakhand is scheduled to go for elections on February 14 in a single phase, and the results will be declared on March 10, informed the Election Commission. Candidates who are representing BJP in Uttrakhand 2022 election are asked to work in close coordination with each booth president and person in charge of a page of the voters' list.

In the 2017 election, the BJP secured a win on 57 seats out of 70 Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen