New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Colonel Vijay Rawat (retired), younger brother of Late CDS General Bipin Rawat joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections, 2022. Colonel Vijay Rawat joined BJP in the presence of Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"I'm grateful to have been given the opportunity to join BJP. My father was with BJP after retiring & now I've gotten a chance. PM Modi's vision & thinking is very wise & futuristic," said Colonel Vijay Rawat after joining the party.

" I like his (Uttarakhand CM) vision for State. It matches what my brother (late CDS Bipin Rawat) had in his mind. BJP has same mindset," he added.





Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took to Twitter to praise CDS Bipin Rawat and his family's contribution to the country and said "Today in Delhi, met Col. Vijay Rawat Ji, brother of the first CDS of the country and the pride of Uttarakhand Late Bipin Rawat Ji. We salute the service to the nation done by Bipin Rawat Ji and his family. I will always work to make Uttarakhand according to their dreams."





Currently, details regarding Vijay Rawat's role in the party, and whether he will be given a ticket to contest the Uttarakhand Assembly polls 2022 are not confirmed yet.

CDS Rawat, who hailed from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 along with 13 others including his wife Madhulika Rawat. He was travelling to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington when the accident took place.