Dehradun | Jagran Elections Desk: Rishikesh is one of the seventy electoral Legislative Assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand state in India. It was delimited in 2008 as a part of Haridwar (Lok Sabha constituency). Before that Rishikesh was a part of Tehri Garhwal (Lok Sabha constituency). The Haridwar Parliament Seat has 14 assembly segments, Rishikesh is one of them.

Since 2012 the Bhartiya Janta party has been in power in the Rishikesh constituency with major opponent in the Indian National Congress. In the last 5 major elections in the state of Uttarakhand since its formation in the year 2000, BJP was leading 4 times and INC was leading 1 time.

Also, known for the Himalayan foothills beside the Ganges River, Rishikesh is considered to be a holy city and is renowned as a center for studying yoga and meditation and for being traffic-free, alcohol-free and vegetarian enclave.

Rishikesh Date of Polling: Monday, 14 February 2022

Rishikesh Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Rishikesh Polling Time: The voting will be held between 7 am and 6 pm.

Rishikesh Assembly Constituency 2022

Rishikesh is an assembly constituency in Uttarakhand which was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017. It comes under the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand State.

MLA Premchand Aggarwal of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat in 2017 with a margin of 14801 votes. He defeated Rajpal Singh Kharola from Indian National Congress.

The Rishikesh Vidhan Sabha (MLA) falls under the Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency. In 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ramesh Pokhriyal 'nishank' won from Hardwar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 258729 votes. He defeated Ambrish Kumar of the Indian National Congress.

List of Candidates in 2022- Rishikesh

Indian National Congress: Jayendra Chand Ramola

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP): Premchand Aggrawal

Aam Aadmi Party: Dr. Raje Negi

Posted By: Sugandha Jha