Dehradun | Jagran Politics Desk: Pushkar Singh Dhami will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on March 23 at around 3.30, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unanimously declared him as its legislative party leader in the hill state.

According to news agency ANI, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at Parade Ground in Dehradun. Along with Dhami, his cabinet will also be administered the oath of office.

The BJP won a historic second term in Uttarakhand after it bagged 47 seats in the 70-member legislative assembly of the state. However, Dhami lost his Khatima seat - a seat he had been winning since 2012 - by nearly 7,000 votes to Bhuwan Kapri of Congress.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), Dhami received 40,675 votes while Kapri bagged 47,626 votes.

This created a confusion in Uttarakhand over the top post. However, the BJP, ending the 11-day suspense, announced that Dhami would continue to be the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

"Pushkar Singh Dhami has been elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party. I congratulate him, I am confident that under his leadership Uttarakhand will make rapid progress," announced Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Later, Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda for showing faith in him. He said the BJP will provide a transparent government in Uttarakhand and fulfil its pre-poll commitments, including bringing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

"We will fulfil all the commitments that we made to people ahead of the polls. The uniform civil code is an important one among them and we will fulfil it too," Dhami said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"We will give a transparent government and fulfil the commitments we have made to people. The prime minister has given us his vision for Uttarakhand's development and said the decade belongs to the state. We will work in accordance with his vision and make Uttarakhand a leading state when it celebrates the silver jubilee of its existence in 2025," Dhami added.

