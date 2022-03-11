New Delhi | Jagran Election Desk: The 2022 assembly elections came as a mixed bag of emotions for the Bhartiya Janta Party as it made a sweeping victory in the state of Uttarakhand, but its Chief Ministerial candidate, Pushkar Singh Dhami lost. BJP won 47 seats in the 70-member legislative assembly making a history of being the first party to rule in the state for the 2nd consecutive term since its formation in the year 2000. However, BJP's 'poster boy' CM Dhami lost by around 6900 votes in his own bastion.

Here's all you need to know about the current Chief Minister of Uttarakhand who could be replaced?

Pushkar Singh Dhami is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party serving as the 10th and the current Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, who got defeated by Bhuwan Chandra Kapri of the Indian National Congress in the assembly elections 2022.

Born in the Tundi village of Pithoragarh district, Dhami retired from the army as a Subedar. He holds an LL.B from the University of Lucknow. The ex-army jawan started his political career as a student leader with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad- the student wing of Bhartiya Janta Party in the year 1990. He went on to become the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha till 2008. As a student leader Dhami has raised issues such as reservation opportunities for the local youth in industries of the state.

Interestingly, Dhami had sworn in as the 10th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand just 8 months ago on 3 July 2021, after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned due to some issues regarding his legitimacy to hold the post. He is the youngest Chief Minister of the state who held the post at the age of 45. It is believed that Dhami couldn't prove his mettle as he did not get enough time and couldn't establish a connection with the general public. Now, the BJP may choose a new face for its chief ministerial candidate replacing Dhami.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha