Dehradun | Jagran Politics Desk: Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday was sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand at Parade Ground in Dehradun, two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared him as its legislative party leader in the hill state. The oath was administered by Governor Gurmit Singh.

Along with Dhami, eight MLAs - Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, Ganesh Joshi - were also sworn in as ministers.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath, and BJP chief JP Nadda.

Goa's Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant and Chief Minister of Haryana (Manohar Lal Khattar), Madhya Pradesh (Shivraj Singh Chauhan), and Himachal Pradesh (Jairam Thakur) were also present at the ceremony.

PM @narendramodi and other BJP leaders attend the swearing-in ceremony of #Uttarkhand CM-designate @pushkardhami in Dehradun



📸: ANI pic.twitter.com/G6WyT6MKpo — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) March 23, 2022

Ahead of swearing-in, Dhami had offered prayers at the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun. "I will be taking the oath today. People of the state gave us a two-thirds majority and today our government is officially going to be formed. May God remove all obstacles and our state may further progress," he had said.

Dhami had been brought in as a replacement for former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat in July last year towards the fag end of the BJP government's last tenure. The BJP had contested the February 14 assembly polls seeking a full five-year term for the state's youngest Chief Minister.

Though losing his own seat of Khatima which he had been winning since the 2012 assembly polls, 46-year-old Dhami was credited for the BJP's big win in the state assembly polls in which the party won 47 out of a total of 70 assembly seats.

Dhami had all along been projected by the party as its chief ministerial candidate.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma