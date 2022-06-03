Dehradun | Jagran Politics Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday won the high-stake Champawat by-polls 2022 to retain his position as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. According to the election commission of India (ECI), Dhami won by more than 55,000 votes against Congress' Nirmala Gehtori.

As per the data, Dhami received 58,258 or 92.9 per cent votes, while Gehtori bagged 3,233 or 5.16 per cent votes. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Manoj Kumar Bhatt and Independent candidate Himanshu Gadkoti bagged 413 or 0.66 per cent votes and 402 or 0.64 per cent votes, respectively.

"It will be a historic day. I want to thank public of Champawat who have given me their support," said Dhami after it became clear that he will win the by-elections.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Dhami for victory in the by-elections. He also thanked the people of Champawat for placing their faith in the BJP. "I'm confident he'll work even harder for the progress of Uttarakhand," he tweeted.

The by-polls in Champawat were necessitated after sitting MLA Kailash Chandra Gahtori vacated his seat to allow Dhami became a member of the 70-member Uttarakhand legislative assembly. Although the BJP had won the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022 by bagging 47 seats, Dhami had lost his own seat of the Khatima constituency, a seat he had been winning since 2012.

According to poll analysts, Dhami - BJP's face for the Uttarakhand elections - wasn't able to able to focus on his own seat that led to his defeat in Khatima.

Meanwhile, the polling for Champawat by-elections was held on May 31. The voting began at 7 am and went on till 5 pm and a voter turnout of nearly 64 per cent was recorded, according to the ECI data. In February during Uttarakhand elections, the Champawat constituency had recorded a turnout of around 66 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma