Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched his party's election campaign in Uttarakhand on an emotional note, saying like many families in the state, his family too made sacrifices for the country.

That is my relationship with the state, he said during a rally at Parade Ground here on the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War. "The way thousands of families in Uttarakhand lose their kin battling for the country's honour, My family too has made sacrifices. This is my relationship with Uttarakhand," he said

Referring to his grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi, he said she took "32 bullets for the country" but her name was not even mentioned at a government event on the 1971 War anniversary in New Delhi. But families who made no sacrifice for the nation cannot feel this, he said. The Congress leader added that India won the 1971 War because it was "united" then.

Earlier today, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed "misogynist BJP government" after the party seemed to skip former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's name during the Vijay Diwas celebrations which mark the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in 1971.

"Our first and only woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, is being left out of the misogynist BJP government's Vijay Diwas celebrations. This, on the 50th anniversary of the day that she led India to victory and liberated Bangladesh..." Priyanka tweeted.

"Narendra Modi ji... women don't believe your platitudes. Your patronising attitude is unacceptable. It's about time you started giving women their due," she added.

Calling it cheap politics and an example of narrow mindset Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said "The Modi government and the BJP will not deter from their cheap and petty politics. On the 50th Vijay Diwas of Bangladesh's independence, the Prime Minister and the people in the government did not even take the name of Indira Gandhi, the "Iron Lady" of the 1971 war, is an example of their frustrated and narrow mindset."





