New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday alleged non-cooperation from his organisation and expressed anguish at the factionalism in the state unit creating a political flutter in the poll-bound Uttarakhand. Rawat, who was at the forefront during the political crisis Congress faced in Punjab when CM Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the party, had also noted that he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest.

Alleging non-cooperation from his organisation, Harish Rawat tweeted, "Isn't it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections."

"Isn't it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections," Rawat further said, adding "I am in a dilemma. The new year may show me the way."

Rawat, a member of the Congress Working Committee, is a key Congress troubleshooter and is seen as the party's face for the elections in Uttarakhand. Rawat is apparently keen to be projected as a chief ministerial candidate, however, Congress leadership in Delhi have so far said that the polls will be held under "collective leadership".

Political storm in Uttarakhand:

Rawat's tweets, meanwhile, created a political storm in poll-bound Uttarakhand where several of Congress MLAs and his supporters threatened to pick a different side if Rawat will not be the CM face of the party. Congress leaders including Rajya Sabha member Pradeep Tamta, Jageshwar MLA and former Speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly Govind Singh Kunjwal and Dharchula MLA Harish Dhami have openly come out in support of Harish Rawat.

The three leaders said that Harish Rawat is not only the choice of people but also the choice of Uttarakhand Congress leaders and hence the party leadership should declare him as the CM candidate. Govind Kunjwal said that he will be following Rawat wherever he will lead, while Dharchula MLA Harish Dhami said that he will be the first among those standing in a different line if Rawat was not made the CM face.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member Pradeep Tamta said that Harish Rawat is the face of Congress in Uttarakhand and has devoted his entire life to the development and beautification of Kedarnath. He further said that the formula of four working presidents including those who defamed Rawat's government earlier was not a good decision by the party. Pradeep Tamta was apparently referring to AICC In-charge Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav.

Senior Congress leader Surendra Kumar also said that some forces within the party are playing into the hands of the ruling BJP to hurt the poll prospects of the Congress in Uttarakhand. "There is no alternative to Harish Rawat in Uttarakhand. He is the most popular leader in the state who has kept the party flag flying. But there are some forces playing into the BJP's hands to mar the possibility of the Congress making a comeback in the state," Kumar said.

"Devendra Yadav is our in-charge. His role is that of a panchayati pramukh. But if the panchayati pramukh begins tying the hands of the party workers and hurts the party's poll prospects, the high-command should take notice of it", he added.

Yadav and Rawat do not share the best relationships with each other. While the Rawat loyalists have been saying that the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls will be fought under his leadership, Yadav has been maintaining that the election will be contested under collective leadership.

Will Rawat walk the path of Captain Amarinder Singh?

Harish Rawat, who has been associated with the Congress since he started his political career and was a part of the Union Cabinet in Manmohan Singh-led government, has hinted about the differences between him and the Congress leadership. With his tweet noting that thought has been crossing his mind that "it is time to rest", Rawat has sparked debates in the poll bound state whether he will be heading towards a resignation or will be forming his own party, like Captain Amarinder Singh did in Punjab.

The new barb from the former Chief Minister has created trouble for the party in the state as it doesn't have a face apart from Rawat who has pan state presence, after the demise of Narayan Datt Tiwari and Indira Hridayesh. Sources say that the former Chief Minister is upset over the ticket distribution and that he wants more say in the party affairs.

The Congress which is going for the collective leadership into the polls has not declared Rawat as the Chief Minister candidate which is the prime demand of his supporters. Rawat was Punjab In-charge when Amarinder Singh was removed from the state as Chief Minister and now Rawat is facing the same problem in the state to adjust with the new team.

However, nothing can be said right now as Rawat has not disclosed anything about his plans and said, "There is an appropriate time for everything. When it comes, you will be the first one I will share it with."

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan