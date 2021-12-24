Dehradun/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat declared that he will be the face of Congress party’s election campaign in the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls. The development came after veteran Congress leader met Rahul Gandhi along with some other Uttarakhand-based Congress leaders.

"Kadam kadam badhae jaa, Congress ke geet gae jaa. Zingadi hai Uttarakhand ke vaaste. Uttarakhand par lutae jaa (Keep on marching forward, sing songs of the Congress, devote life to Uttarakhand)," Rawat said.

“I will lead the campaign as the chairman of the campaign committee and everyone will support me in fulfilling that responsibility," Harish Rawat further told reporters.

Rawat did not directly answer questions about the chief ministerial face of the party in the state.

"In Congress, after the election is completed, legislature party meets to decide their leader. They send their recommendation to Congress president and then the president decides who will lead the legislature party. We will follow the same procedure on Uttarakhand too," he said.

Ganesh Godiyal, president of the Uttarakhand Congress unit, said the party will fight the polls under the leadership of Rawat.

"We will fight this election under the leadership of Harish Rawat who is the chairman of the campaign committee," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rawat took a dig at the Congress leadership, saying the "nominees of those whose directions one has to swim (in the upcoming assembly polls) are tying my hands and feet". Rawat, a member of the Congress Working Committee, is seen as the party's face for the elections in Uttarakhand. "Isn't it strange, one has to swim in the sea in the form of the forthcoming electoral battle, instead of cooperation? The organisational structure at most places is turning its face away or is playing a negative role," Rawat had said in a tweet.

सत्ता ने वहां कई मगरमच्छ छोड़ रखे हैं। जिनके आदेश पर तैरना है, उनके नुमाइंदे मेरे हाथ-पांव बांध रहे हैं। मन में बहुत बार विचार आ रहा है कि #हरीश_रावत अब बहुत हो गया, बहुत तैर लिये, अब विश्राम का समय है!

2/3 — Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) December 22, 2021

"There are many crocodiles of the ruling dispensation. On whose directions one has to swim, their nominees are tying my hands and feet," he added.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma