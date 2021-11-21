New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday reached Uttarakhand, where Assembly Elections are scheduled to take place early next year and sounded his poll bugle in the state. Kejriwal interacted with auto, taxi drivers in Haridwar today and said that 70 per cent of the contribution was made by auto drivers in forming the AAP government in Delhi.

"70 per cent of contribution was made by auto drivers in forming our government in Delhi. Earlier, every auto driver used to bribe everyone from Police to Government. We changed the system," said Kejriwal.

He also said that some auto drivers in Delhi even have his mobile number. "I am possibly the first Chief Minister in the history of India whose phone number is with auto drivers also and they can send a message about the problems they are facing, asking me to get it sorted.," said Kejriwal.

Asking auto drivers to vote for AAP in the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand, Kejriwal said, "In 2020 polls, I had said in Delhi to not vote for me if I hadn't worked. Nobody dares to say this before polls. Today I ask you to give us an opportunity, you'll then stop voting for other parties."

Earlier today, on his arrival in Dehradun, Delhi CM had said, "People can see the development in Delhi in past few years. So, the people of Uttarakhand have made up their minds to give an opportunity to a new party this time. We'll speak to the people."

Retired Army colonel Ajay Kothiyal is the chief ministerial candidate for AAP in Uttarakhand Assembly polls. Kejriwal is constantly visiting Uttrakhand. He had earlier visited Uttrakhand on August 17 and September 19, where he promised to make Uttrakhand the 'spiritual capital' of the country.

Kejriwal further attacked the Central government over the Ayushman Yojana and termed it a scandal. He further highlighted his scheme in Delhi to provide free medical treatment to all in government hospitals and mohalla clinics.

"Ayushman Yojana is huge scandal. I don't want to criticise anyone right now. You can get survey done as to how many people got medical treatment under the scheme in Uttarakhand. It provides medical cover up to Rs 5 Lakhs to the beneficiaries. We've made treatment of all diseases free for people in Delhi. Even if you get a bill of Rs 60-70 Lakhs for treatment of any disease,Delhi Govt will facilitate free treatment in all its govt hospitals & mohalla clinics. Then why is Ayushman needed?", Kejriwal said.



(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan