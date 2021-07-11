Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal, who visited Dehradun on Sunday, said his government has done it in Delhi and can do it in Uttarakhand also as the state generates power.

Dehradun | Jagran Politics Desk: Ahead of the assembly election in Uttarakhand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised to provide 300 units of free electricity per month to every family and waive old bills if his party is voted to power in the hill state.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal, who visited Dehradun on Sunday, said his government has done it in Delhi and can do it in Uttarakhand also as the state generates power.

"The tasks which have not been done in Uttarakhand for 70 years have been completed in Delhi. Uttarakhand has decided to bring AAP to the state. I would like to give them faith that we will build good schools and work on electricity, water, farming and more," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"In terms of electricity, I guarantee four things. After our government is made, we will provide 300 units of free electricity. Farmers will receive free electricity. Old bills will be waived off. It will take some time to provide 24-hour electricity, but we will do it," he added.

Kejriwal's announcement comes a few days after the Uttarakhand government announced that all the domestic consumers will be provided with 100 units of free electricity every month.

The announcement was made by state power minister Harak Singh Rawat, who said that Uttarakhand has approximately 13 lakh consumers whose electricity usage is 100 to 200 units.

"Those who use 100 units per month will be given electricity free of cost. Those using 101 to 200 units per month will get a 50 per cent discount," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Rawat had also said that this scheme will prove beneficial for the people who are living in the rural and remote areas of the state. He said that one can enjoy the benefit of the scheme on the basis of each month's unit consumption.

"That is, if someone gets a bill of 200 units in 2 months, then he will not have to pay any money," he had said.

Polls in Uttarakhand will be held in February or March next year. In the previous elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had returned to power in the state, winning 57 seats.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen