Haldwani | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, including the Rs 5,747 crore multi-purpose Lakhwar project. The prime minister also accused the successive Congress governments at the Centre and Uttarakhand of dragging their feet for decades over development projects meant for people of the state and forcing them to migrate from their villages.

Addressing a public rally after the inauguration of various projects, the Prime Minister said, "Due to the people who want to keep you from prosperity and happiness, Manaskhand that was the entry gate of Mansarovar did not get a road. Now that the public knows their (Opposition) truth, these people have started a new business of rumours, by manufacturing, spreading, and then screaming about it. These Uttarakhand rebels are spreading rumours about the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line as well."

#WATCH | People greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Haldwani, Uttarakhand earlier today pic.twitter.com/CPBOJpEFKS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2021

"After Independence, the people of Uttarakhand have seen two streams. One which keeps the mountain region from development. The other works for the development of the mountain region. The people of Uttarakhand and the country have exposed the people who brought destruction and now known their truth," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi today also laid the foundation stone of the satellite centre of AIIMS Rishikesh in Udham Singh Nagar district and Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College in Pithoragarh and said that it would benefit the people of the Kumaon and Tarai region a lot.

"Today the foundation stone of the satellite centre of AIIMS Rishikesh in Udham Singh Nagar district and Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College in Pithoragarh has been laid. It would benefit the people of the Kumaon and Tarai region a lot. Work is in progress to make the Almora Medical College functional," the Prime Minister said.

The inaugurated projects include three different stretches of the Char Dham all-weather road, which have been widened, Nagina-Kashipur National Highway, Suring Gad hydel project and sewage works under the Namami Gange programme at Nainital.

An AIIMS satellite centre for Kumaon worth Rs 500 crore, Moradabad-Kashipur four-lane road, improved road connectivity with Nepal and an Aroma Park in Kashipur are among the key projects whose foundation was laid by the prime minister.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), these projects cover a wide array of sectors/areas across the state including irrigation, road, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation, drinking water supply.

(With Agencies Inputs)

