Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: Basking on the Modi wave, the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to retain its power in 'Dev Bhoomi', Uttarakhand, with the saffron brigade winning 21 seats and leading on 26 assembly segments across the state. It seems that BJP's decision to replace two chief ministers within a short span of four months in Uttarakhand has paid good dividends to it as the saffron brigade is on its way to make history by winning two successive assembly elections in the state as it had never happened in its 21-year history.

However, BJP's thumping win in Uttarakhand came at the cost of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who lost the elections to Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri on the Khatima seat. Meanwhile, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Singh Rawat also faced defeat by BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht on the Lalkuwa seat. While Dhami lost by a margin of 6,579 votes, Rawat lost the polls by 17,527 votes.

It is going to be difficult for both the parties to choose the next chief minister as Rawat and Dhami were billed to be the leading probables for the top office. The Congress, however, had not declared Rawat as its chief ministerial candidate. Dhami on other hand was almost the BJP's chief ministerial candidate as the party was seeking a full five-year term for the "young and dynamic" leader to deliver on the party's grand vision for Uttarakhand's development.

In March last year, the BJP had replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat with Tirath Singh Rawat. Four months later in July, Pushkar Singh Dhami replaced Tirath Singh Rawat as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand BJP leader claims that when Trivendra Singh Rawat was replaced he failed to inspire cadres and could not manage state administration.

The counting of votes for the recently held elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly commenced at 8 am on Thursday. The counting started at 8 am and all the results would be declared later in the day. The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government. Some exit polls have also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan