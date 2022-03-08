Dehradun | Jagran Politics Desk: The political activity in Uttarakhand increased on Monday after the exit poll results were released, which have predicted a neck and neck battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Harish Singh Rawat-led Congress.

While Chief Minister Dhami remains confident that the saffron party will retain the power in the hill state, he has held several key meetings with BJP poll strategist Kailash Vijayvargiya and other leaders since Sunday. Vijayvargiya, who arrived in Uttarakhand on Sunday, has also met former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and state BJP chief Madan Kaushik to discuss the post-poll scenario.

Vijayvargiya had played a key role in the rebellion against Harish Rawat by his MLAs in 2016 and his arrival in Uttarakhand is indicating that the BJP is preparing for a post-poll scenario where it might not get a complete majority in the hill state.

Meanwhile, similar meetings are being organised at the Congress camp. Congress has said that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC Incharge of Uttrakhand Devender Yadav, and senior party leader Mohan Prakash will reach Uttarakhand on Wednesday "to assess the pre-counting and post-counting political situation in the state."

Congress, political experts believe, is trying to avoid the 2017 situation where it, despite being the single-largest party in Goa and Manipur, had failed to form the government.

Meanwhile, most of the exit polls have predicted a knife-edge competition between the BJP and Congress with some of them giving an edge to the latter. However, both parties till now have remained confident of crossing the majority mark in the state.

"All exit polls are showing that BJP will form a government with the majority. Some are showing 45 seats, some 47 seats but I believe there will be more seats when the final result is out," Chief Minister Dhami told news agency ANI. "People of Uttarakhand have shown faith in us and will form the government."

The counting of votes will take place on March 10, along with those of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma