Dehradun | Jagran Elections Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday released the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 10-point-agenda for the Uttarakhand Elections that are scheduled to be held on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10.

Kejriwal's 10-point-agenda includes promises to end corruption, 24x7 free electricity, employment generation, monetary support of Rs. 1000 per month for women, a revolution in education and healthcare, revamping of votes, a free pilgrimage for old people, making the state a spiritual capital, and government jobs for retired soldiers along with 1 crore ex-gratia for kin of martyred Army personnel.

During a visit to Uttarakhand on January 3, Kejriwal had announced that his party, if voted to power, will provide 1 lakh government jobs within six months of coming to power in the state. On December 14, Kejriwal announced that Rs 1000 will be deposited in the accounts of all women above 18 years every month in Uttarakhand if AAP is elected to power in the upcoming assembly elections. He earlier visited the state on November 21, September 19, August 17, and July 11.

AAP is contesting the Uttarakhand assembly polls under the leadership of retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal. Earlier on the occasion of Basant Panchami, AAP released their theme song 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ek Mauka Kothiyal' to give impetus to their election campaign. The song has been sung by singer Priyanka Meher.

Furthermore, other AAP candidates who have been chosen to contest the elections include Sagar Pandey, Bhuvan Arya, Jarnail Singh Kali, and Kulwant Singh who have been fielded from Bhimtal, Nainital (SC), Gadarpur, and Kichha assembly seats respectively. While Gajendra Chauhan has been fielded from the Srinagar assembly seat, Arvind Verma has been chosen to contest from Kotdwar. Narayan Suradi will contest the assembly polls from Dharchula while Prakashchand Upadhyay has been fielded from Dwarahat. The party has chosen Taradutt Pandey to contest from the Jageshwar assembly seat.

The last assembly polls (in 2017) in Uttarakhand were held in a single phase, wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state’s 70 assembly constituencies.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha