Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: The voting for the all crucial Zila Panchayat election in Uttar Pradesh began today. The election commission had earlier said that the second phase of polling will be held from 11 am to 3 pm, adding that the result will be declared on the same day. The Zila Panchayat election are considered to be the semi-final for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of next year's assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

The Zila Panchayat elections are importing for both the ruling BJP and the opposition parties ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022. The BJP had failed miserably in the four-phase panchayat polls that concluded in May and would hope to reclaim the lost ground in the state ahead of next year's assembly election.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat Election 2021:

12:33 pm: Recap: The four-phase panchayat polls concluded in Uttar Pradesh in May this year. However, the BJP had failed to perform as per the expectations.

11:37 am: Recap: Zila panchayat chairpersons are elected from among the elected members of zila panchayats of various districts.

11:00 am: Just In: Polling for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat Election 2021 has begun.

10:56 am: Polling will begin shortly.

10:45 am: The SP had won only the seat of Etawah in the Zila Panchayat polls on Tuesday.

10:13 am: The election commission had declared the result for the seats of Saharanpur, Bahraich, Itawa, Chitrakoot, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Amroha, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mau, Varanasi, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur on Tuesday.

9:58 am: Earlier on Tuesday, the chairpersons of 22 zila panchayats in 22 districts were elected unopposed. Out of these, the BJP won 21 seats while the SP emerged victorious only on one seat.

9:21 am: The election commission has said that the counting of votes will be held on the same day after 3 pm.

9:15 am: The polling for Zila Panchayat chairman posts in 53 districts will begin at 11 am and continue till 3 pm.

