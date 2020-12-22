The term of the panchayat ends in December 2020. Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said that primary work for holding polls was already underway.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Tuesday ended the uncertainty over when the panchayat elections will be held in the state The tenure of panchayat chiefs is ending in December.

Singh said that a notification regarding the pachayat elections will be issued after the completion of preparatory work for the polls which was already underway.

The minister was at Kannauj Collectorate on Tuesday to attend three-wheeler vehicle distribution program. There he said that the primary work for panchayat polls was underway in the state.

He said that gram sabhas have been recast and a notification will be issued after delimitation and reservation, adding that the panchayat elections will be done by the end of March. He informed that the constitutional system will come into force before the term of the Panchayat ends.

Amid the ongoing protests farmers over the Centre's agri laws, the Panchayati Raj minister said the new laws were beneficial for the farmers. He said the public chosen the BJP and other political parties were obstructing the work of the elected government.

Hitting out at the Opposition, he said that people who have failed to succeed in politics are venting out their frustration by misleading the farmers. "The Prime Minister has pledged to double the income of farmers in 2022, the government has taken steps to remove the obstacles that are coming in the way," he added.

Meanwhile, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Tuesday said his party will field candidates in the upcoming panchyat polls in Uttar Pradesh. He also accused the government of settling scores with the opposition and expressed concern over the law and order situation.

Attacking the BJP, Chandrashekhar Azad said while Home Minister Amit Shah is taking part in road shows and poll rallies in West Bengal, the winter session of Parliament has been cancelled on the pretext of coronavirus.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta