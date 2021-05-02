Varanasi Panchayat Election Results 2021: A total of 4,336 candidates are in the fray on 694 seats for the post of Pradhan (Village Heads) in the district.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The voting for Varanasi district Gram Panchayat Elections 2021 was held during the second phase of UP Gram Panchayat Chunav on April 19 along with 19 other districts including Gautam Buddha Nagra, Azamgarh, Sultanpur and others. According to the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC), over 60 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in 20 districts during the second phase polls. The Varanasi district has almost 6 candidates for the post of Pradhan (Village head) in all Gram Panchayat seats. A total of 4,336 candidates are in the fray on 694 seats for the post of Pradhan (Village Heads) in the district.

Arajiline block has the maximum number of 715 candidates while the least number of candidates (393) are in Harahua. In the 8 blocks across the district, Sevapuri has 87 posts on which 540 candidates are contesting while Badagaon has 80 posts, on which 528 candidates are in the fray. Other blocks include Pindara (104 posts, 679 candidates), Harahua (75 posts, 393 candidates), Cholapur (89 posts, 553 candidates), Chiraigaon (76 posts, 576 candidates), Aarjiline (117 posts, 715 candidates) and Kashi Vidyapeeth (66 posts, 420 candidates).

Here are the LIVE Updates of Varanasi Gram Panchayat Chunav Results 2021:

8:15 am: The counting also started in Varanasi district, voting on which was held in the second phase of UP Panchayat Chunav on April 19.

8:00 am: The counting of votes for the UP Panchayat Elections begins across 75 districts in the state.

7:45 am: Arajiline block has the maximum number of 715 candidates while the least number of candidates (393) are in Harahua.

7:25 am: The Supreme Court on Saturday allowed the UP SEC to complete the counting process with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols

7:00 am: The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan