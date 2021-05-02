LIVE Prayagraj Panchayat Election Results 2021: Lakhs of candidates will be fighting for 84 seats in Zila Panchayat ward, 2086 in Area Panchayat Ward, 1540 in Gram Panchayat and 19820 Gram Panchayat ward.

Prayagraj | Jagran Politics Desk: The counting of the much-awaited UP Panchayat Election 2021 has started across the state from 8 am under the strict protocols of COVID-19 issues by State Election Commission. The first phase of polling began in UP on April 15 across 18 districts, including Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Agra, among others. As per State Election Commission, 9.11 per cent of voter turn out was recorded. Lakhs of candidates will be fighting for 84 seats in Zila Panchayat ward, 2086 in Area Panchayat Ward, 1540 in Gram Panchayat and 19820 Gram Panchayat ward.

Counting of votes is taking place at 23 centres, namely Meja's RBS College Meja Khas, Radha Raman Mishra Degree College, Tulapur, Bahria, Gopal Vidyalaya English Medium Koraon, among others. The results of the UP Panchayat election will decide the fate of the 2022 Assembly elections in UP. All the parties, including BJP, BSP, Congress and SP, are eyeing the panchayat elections.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Prayagraj Panchyat Chunav 2021:

