Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat election results began today at 8 am amid the strict protocols issued by the election commission to check the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection. The UP Panchayat election are important and is considered to be the semi-final ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state.

One of the important seats where polling for UP Panchayat election was held was state capital Lucknow. In Lucknow, where polling was held on April 19, there are 25 posts for District Panchayat members, 494 posts of Gram Panchayat Pradhan and 6,218 posts of Gram Panchayat members.

10:48 am: COVID norms flouted at a counting centre in Lucknow.

9:46 am: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has attacked the the UP government for conducting the panchayat elections at a time when the country is battling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Over 700 teachers have died in Uttar Pradesh, including a pregnant lady, who was forced to attend polling duty for the panchayat elections. These elections have been conducted at about 60,000 gram sabhas of UP without any thought of the catastrophic onslaught of the second wave," she tweeted.

8:34 am: The counting of votes will continue till all the ballots are counted. The entire process may take two days, said a senior state election commission officer earlier to news agency PTI.

8:19 am: The second phase of UP Panchayat elections had recorded a voter turnout of 71 per cent.

8:05 am: Counting of votes begins.

7:42 am: In Lucknow, there are 25 posts for District Panchayat members, as per the state election commission.

7:30 am: The polling for panchayat elections were held in Lucknow on April 19.

7:10 am: Counting of votes will begin today at 8 am.

