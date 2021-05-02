Meerut Panchayat Election Results 2021 LIVE: The polling took place in the third phase of the panchayat election in Uttar Pradesh which was held on April 26. In Meerut, there are 478 posts of Gram Panchayat members.

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: The much-awaited Uttar Pradesh Panchayat election results are set to be declared today by the election commission. The UP Panchayat elections are considered to be the semi-finals for next year's assembly elections in the state where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be looking to retain its power. The counting of the panchayat election has started.

One of the crucial seats where polling for the UP Panchayat election was held in Meerut. The polling took place in the third phase of the panchayat election in Uttar Pradesh which was held on April 26. In Meerut, there are 478 posts of Gram Panchayat members.

Here are the LIVE Updates from UP Panchayat Election Results 2021:

10:53 AM| The counting has been delayed in Meerut. Initial trends will be out by 11 AM.

9:39 AM| A senior state election commission officer earlier told news agency PTI that the counting of votes will continue till all the ballots are counted. the entire process may take two days.

8:55 AM| Minimum people to be present at counting room with double mask: Meerut DM

Meerut DM was quoted saying to Meerut DM, "We'll make sure minimum people are present at the counting room with double masks. Sanitizers and face shields will also be provided. We've sufficient police force which we can use to implement the lockdown."

8:24 AM| The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat election results 2021 started at 8 AM.

7:30 AM| The counting of votes of the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election will begin at 8 AM. Stay tuned to Jagran English for live updates.

