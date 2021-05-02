Gautam Buddha Nagar Election Results 2021 LIVE: The counting for UP Panchayat elections will begin at 8 AM and all the protocols issued by the election commission will be followed owing to the current situation of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: The highly-anticipated Uttar Pradesh election results will be announced today, the counting of the much-awaited election started today at 8 AM. The results would be a litmus test for political parties, especially for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state. The counting for UP Panchayat elections started at 8 AM and all the protocols issued by the election commission will be followed owing to the current situation of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

One of the important seats where polling for the UP panchayat election was held was Gautam Buddha Nagar. The polling for Gautam Buddha Nagar took place on April 19. In Gautam Buddha Nagar, there are 86 posts of Gram Panchayat members.

Here are the LIVE updates of Uttar Pradesh Panchayat election results 2021:

9:37 AM| A senior state election commission officer earlier told news agency PTI that the counting of votes will continue till all the ballots are counted. the entire process may take two days.

8:34 AM| The counting of votes begins in Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections 2021.

7:48 AM| The counting for the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election results will begin at 8 AM.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma