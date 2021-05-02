UP Panchayat Election Results 2021 LIVE: Counting of votes underway across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh. Read on

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Counting of votes for the UP Panchayat election has begun across the state. Uttar Pradesh witnessed a four-phase Panchayat Election 2021 in 75 districts, including Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Kanpur and Amethi. The first phase of the election took place on April 15, while the second phase of polling was held on April 19. The third and fourth phase was held on April 26 and April 29 respectively. Lakhs of candidates were in the fray for around 7,32,485 in the Gram Panchayat wards, 58,176 seats for Gram Panchayat, 75,852 in the Kshetra Panchayat and 3,050 in the Zila Panchayat. As per State Election Commission, the first and second phase of polls recorded 71 per cent voter turn out while the third and fourth phase recorded 73.5 per cent and 75 per cent turn out respectively.

This year apart from BSP, BJP, Congress and Samajwadi Party, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, and Chandra Shekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party made their debut in the UP Panchayat Elections 2021. UP Panchayat Election 2021 is considered as the semi-finale of Assembly Election 2022. Recently, Supreme Court approved State Election Commission to conduct the counting of votes after the commission assured the court that they will take all necessary COVID-19 measures. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am at the 829 counting centres. Meanwhile, 13-gram panchayats of Sitapur, Bahraich and Gonda didn't witness elections as their tenure is yet to complete.

Here are the LIVE Updates of UP Panchayat Elections 2021:

10:37 am: COVID-19 norms flouted at vote counting centre in Lucknow.

10:30 am: 40 Zilla Panchayat Boards, 794 Gram Panchayats, 10012 Gram Panchayat Boards in Ayodhya.

10:25 am: 14 Zilla Panchayat Boards, 161 Gram Panchayats, 2141 Gram Panchayat Boards in Ghaziabad.

10:20 am: "These elections have been conducted in almost 60,000 gram sabhas of Uttar Pradesh without any thought of the catastrophic onslaught of the second wave." Priyanka Gandhi

10:19 am: 60 Zilla Panchayat Boards, 1193 Gram Panchayats, 14921 Gram Panchayat Boards in Bareilly.

10:13 am: 84 Zilla Panchayat Boards, 2086 Gram Panchayats, 19820 Gram Panchayat Boards in Prayagraj.

10:12 am: 24 Zilla Panchayat Boards, 599 Gram Panchayats, 496 Gram Panchayat Boards in Jhansi.

10:08 am: Initial trends regarding up panchayat election results to be out by 11 am.

9:40 am: Gorakhpur has 68 Zilla Panchayat Boards, 1294 Gram Panchayats, 16372 Gram Panchayat Boards.

9:32 am: "UP government maintained all the protocols relating to Covid-19 which were issued by the state poll panel, but the Congress leader has been spreading false information. She is a habitual liar and a habitual scare monger." Government spokesperson and cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh

9:30 am: Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi-led UP govt, State Eelection Commision for conducting panchayat polls amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

8:55 am: 7,32,485 in the Gram Panchayat wards, 58,176 seats for Gram Panchayat, 75,852 in the Kshetra Panchayat and 3,050 in the Zila Panchayat.

8:50 am: Meerut DM has asked officials present at the counting centres to wear the double mask. Sanitisers and face shields will also be provided to officials.

8:35 am: Medical Health desks have been set up at all the centres. Officials showing any symptoms of COVID-19 such as cold, cough or fever will be immediately shifted to hospital. Those entering the counting centres will have to undergo mandatory thermal scanning.

8:26 am: The counting of votes may take around two days, a senior SEC official said. (PTI)

8:17 am: Over 3.3 lakh candidates are in the fray for over 2 lakh posts in the UP panchayat election

8:00 am: Counting of votes for UP Panchayat election started in the state

7:50 am: Ahead of panchayat election results, DM takes stock of preparations at the counting centre

We've made all measures to follow COVID protocols. All people have to show COVID negative test report before entering counting centres. Counting to start at 8 am tomorrow: Lucknow DM

7:45 am: Supreme Court has allowed State Election Commission to conduct the counting of votes

