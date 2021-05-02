Winning Candidates UP Panchayat Election Results 2021: The polling for the panchayat elections was held in four phases in Uttar Pradesh from April 15 to April 29 for over 7.32 lakh seats in the gram panchayat wards.

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: In what could be termed as a semifinal ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state, the counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections is underway. The state election commission had earlier said that counting will be held in 829 centres, adding that the "entire process may take two days".

The polling for the panchayat elections was held in four phases in Uttar Pradesh from April 15 to April 29 for over 7.32 lakh seats in the gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in the gram panchayats, 75,852 in the kshetra panchayats and 3,050 in the Zila panchayats. The state EC had said that the fate of over 3.19 lakh candidates will be decided in these polls.

Following is the complete list of winning and losing candidates of UP Panchayat Elections 2021:

* Kanpur: Kinnar Kajal Kiran wins from Bidhanu block

* Raebareli: Sita Devi wins by over 700 votes in Pachkhara

* Siddharthnagar: Dilip Tripathi wins by 194 votes

* Ambedkar Nagar: Suresh Kumar Chouhan wins Indalpur Gram Panchayat in Jalalpur

* Kanpur: Pramod Kumar Gupta wins Gram Panchayat post in Nandpur

* Raebareli: Pachkhara Guddi Devi wins the post of Block District Council

* Unchahar: Sumitra Vijayi wins the Katwa Gram Sabha

* Nigohan: Ashish Tiwari has won in here

* Chandauli: Omprakash has won the post of Pradhan in Gram Sabha Ishul of Chakia block

* Kurawali: Pinki Devi wins the post of Gram Sabha in Nagla Usar

* Nandpur: Pramod Kumar Gupta wins the gram panchayat post

* Ferozepur: Sita Devi wins with 592 votes

* Kanpur: Kajal Kiran elected as village head from Bidhanu block

* Hardoi: Brahmkumari Singh becomes village head from Bavan ki Doli gram sabha

* Hamirpur: Urmila Singh Pariar wins from Bharuasusumerpur panchayat

* Kanpur Dehat: Madhu gets becomes Pradhan in Bikru village

* Prayagraj: Bhunwar Lal has been declared the village head

* Varanasi: Menaka Pathak becomes Odar gram panchayat

* Itawa: Dayashankar wins the Ludhiani gram panchayat

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma