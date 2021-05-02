Ballia, Panchayat Election Results 2021 LIVE: Medical Health desks have been set up at all the centres.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The four-phase UP Panchayat Election 2021 took place in Uttar Pradesh amid the spike in COVID-19 cases. Among all the 75 districts, Ballia is one of the important districts that recorded 54.75 per cent voter turnout. 28,067 candidates were seen fighting for around 12,100 seats in Gram Panchayat Wards, 940 in Gram Panchayat, 1,441 in Panchayat Wards and 58 in District Panchayat wards. Two companies of CRPF and over 12 thousands soldiers were deployed in Baliya to conduct peaceful and fair polling in 17 blocks, 1451 polling booths and 3919 polling places.

However, amid the strict security, Karnachhapara's two polling booths reported aerial firing and stone-pelting between the supporters of two prime Gram Panchayat candidates, namely Deepak Singh and Santosh Singh. The violence erupted to stop the alleged fake polling in both polling booths. Owing to this heavy violence, a stampede situation was also reported from the area. The situation came under control after the involvement of local police. Not just this, polling was halted at the Semri booth for around one and half hours due to the unavailability of the ballot paper.

Here are the LIVE updates of Ballia Panchayat Chunav 2021

9:10 am: Amid the strict security, Karnachhapara's two polling booths reported heavy violence between the supporters of two prime Gram Panchayat candidates.

9:00 am: Ballia is one of the important districts that recorded 54.75 per cent voter turnout.

8:45 am: 28,067 candidates were seen fighting for around 12,100 seats in Gram Panchayat Wards, 940 in Gram Panchayat, 1,441 in Panchayat Wards and 58 in District Panchayat wards.

8:34 am: Medical Health desks have been set up at all the centres. Officials showing any symptoms of COVID-19 such as cold, cough or fever will be immediately shifted to hospital. Those entering the counting centres will have to undergo mandatory thermal scanning.

8:00 am: The counting of votes has begun in Uttar Pradesh

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv