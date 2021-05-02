Azamgarh Panchayat Election Results 2021 LIVE: The elections were held for 1,858 posts of Gram Pradhan, 2,104 posts of Kshetra Panchayat members, 84 Zila Panchayat members and 22,820 Gram Panchayat members in Azamgarh district.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The elections for 1,858 posts of Gram Pradhan, 2,104 posts of Kshetra Panchayat members, 84 Zila Panchayat members and 22,820 Gram Panchayat members in Azamgarh district in 6,229 polling places across 2,064 polling stations was held during the second phase of UP Gram Panchayat Elections (Chunav) 2021 on April 19 along with 19 other districts. According to the UP SEC, Azamgarh witnessed 63.59 per cent voter turnout during the polls. There are 42,527 candidates in the fray for 26,866 posts. There are 9,930 Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, 14,916 Other Backward Classes and 4,389 candidates in General Reserved seats out of a total of 26,866 posts. A total of 13,262 women candidates are also included.

During the voting process, an incident of violence was also reported from various parts of the Azamgarh district. At the Bhadsari booth in Mehnagar block, supporters of several candidates started stone-pelting at the security personnel deployed there following which, the SDM ordered lathi-charge to disperse the violent crowd. In the Sarupha booth of Lalganj block, supporters of the candidates poured water inside the ballot box. Now the votes will be counted today amid tight security and the results will be declared later in the day.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Azamgarh Panchayat Chunav 2021:

8:50 am: A total of 37,20,084 people cast their votes to decide the fate of 42,527 candidates.

8:30 am: There are a total of 42,527 candidates in the fray for 26,866 posts across the district.

8:20 am: Voting was concluded amid sporadic violence in several parts of the district.

8:00 am: Counting of votes begins for UP Panchayat Elections 2021.

7:45 am: There are 9,930 Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, 14,916 Other Backward Classes and 4,389 candidates in General Reserved seats out of a total of 26,866 posts.

7:30 am: According to the UP SEC, Azamgarh witnessed 63.59 per cent voter turnout during the polls. There are 29,235 candidates in the fray for 26,866 posts.

7:15 am: The elections were held for 1,858 posts of Gram Pradhan, 2,104 posts of Kshetra Panchayat members, 84 of Zila Panchayat members and 22,820 Gram Panchayat members

7:00 am: The counting of votes for Azamgarh district Panchayat Chunav will begin at 8 am with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols

