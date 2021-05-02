Aligarh Panchayat Election Results 2021 LIVE: The counting of votes for the four-phased UP Panchayat elections 2021 is currently underway.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for the four-phased UP Panchayat elections 2021 is currently underway. The district witnessed around 62 per cent of voter turnout. These votes will decide the fate of 15,858 candidates who are eyeing posts for 47 seats in District Panchayat ward, 1156 in Panchayat ward, 867 in Gram Panchayat and 10,973 seats in Gram Panchayat ward. For the first time, no victory celebrations will be held due to the COVID-19 surge. The fourth and final phase of the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh took place on April 29 across 17 districts, including Aligarh.

The results of the UP Panchayat election will decide the fate of the 2022 Assembly elections in UP. All the parties, including BJP, BSP, Congress and SP, are eyeing the panchayat elections. Meanwhile, more than 170 people, including three candidates for village pradhan posts (gram panchayat), have been charged under the Disaster Management Act, for flouting Covid-19 protocols, at different police stations in Aligarh.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Aligarh Panchyat Chunav 2021:

9:02 am: BJP, BSP, Congress and SP, are eyeing the panchayat elections.

8:48 am: 47 seats in District Panchayat ward, 1156 in Panchayat ward, 867 in Gram Panchayat and 10,973 seats in Gram Panchayat ward.

8:47 am: Aligarh recorded 62 per cent of voter turnout in the final phase of polling

8:29 am: Medical Health desks have been set up at all the centres. Officials showing any symptoms of COVID-19 such as cold, cough or fever will be immediately shifted to hospital. Those entering the counting centres will have to undergo mandatory thermal scanning.

8:00: Counting of votes started in Aligarh

7:59 am: Fate of 15857 candidates to be decided in UP Panchayat election

